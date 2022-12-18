C Lazy U Ranch chef awarded as Star of the Industry

Sous Chef Tim Wishon receiving his Star of the Industry Award from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association at the Sheraton Denver Downtown hotel on Nov. 30, 2022, along with other members of the C Lazy U Ranch team.

Brady Johnson/Courtesy Photo

Sous chef and longtime employee of C Lazy U Ranch Tim Wishon has recently been honored for his culinary creations for guests. The Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association awarded chef Wishon the Star of the Industry Award in the culinary category. Wishon began working at C Lazy U over a decade ago, starting in the kitchen as dishwasher. Inspired to learn how to cook, he began helping with meal prep, cooking breakfast and lunch for guests and employee meals. Both employees and guests looked forward sitting down for one of Wishon’s meals, whether it was an outdoor barbecue in the summer, or a hearty breakfast to warm them up in winter. Wishon then graduated to chef de partie (a chef in charge of one area of the kitchen) under executive chef Cory Untch. Last spring, he was chosen as sous chef to help manage the fine dining team. He also helps hunters at C Lazy U process their meat, and lends a hand with many other ranch activities, including fly fishing, snowmobiling and the tubing hill.

Employees Abby Stover, Merry Wilson and Jared Blocher were also nominated for Star of the Industry awards.