C Lazy U recognized as top resort hotel

C Lazy U was named the third best resort in the West by the Travel and Leisure.

Courtesy C Lazy U Ranch

Travel and Leisure magazine released its 2020 World’s Best awards, naming Granby’s premier luxury ranch C Lazy U in the top on several lists.

The ranch resort was named second in the top 25 best US resorts for families, as well as third in the top 15 for best resort hotels in the West. The ranch also landed in fifth on the top 15 resort hotels in the country and 48 on the top 100 hotels in the world.

Previously, C Lazy U made the list of top 100 hotels in the world,coming in at number 74 in 2018. The resort has also been consistently recognized by the Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards.

C Lazy U is a year round guest ranch that has been in operation since 1919. It offers dining, lodging and activities including horseback riding, spas and fly fishing.