C Lazy U recognized as top resort in West

C Lazy U's main lodge.

Courtesy C Lazy U

Granby’s C Lazy U has again been recognized as one of the top resorts in the West by the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards.

C Lazy U was named ninth on a list of 40 top resorts in the West and Midwest this year.

“At C Lazy U Ranch, we strive to provide our guests with a unique and memorable experience, and we’re honored to be recognized as one of the top resorts in the Midwest and West,” said David Craig, general manager of C Lazy U Ranch. “Our continued recognition – granted by readers and our guests – underscores our team’s commitment to providing outstanding service.”

Last year, the resort was named the second top resort in the West and the third best in America. It was also named the best resort in Colorado by the awards in 2018.

C Lazy U is a luxury guest ranch getaways offering numerous outdoor recreation opportunities in all seasons.