C Lazy U recognized as top resort in West
Granby’s C Lazy U has again been recognized as one of the top resorts in the West by the prestigious Conde Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards.
C Lazy U was named ninth on a list of 40 top resorts in the West and Midwest this year.
“At C Lazy U Ranch, we strive to provide our guests with a unique and memorable experience, and we’re honored to be recognized as one of the top resorts in the Midwest and West,” said David Craig, general manager of C Lazy U Ranch. “Our continued recognition – granted by readers and our guests – underscores our team’s commitment to providing outstanding service.”
Last year, the resort was named the second top resort in the West and the third best in America. It was also named the best resort in Colorado by the awards in 2018.
C Lazy U is a luxury guest ranch getaways offering numerous outdoor recreation opportunities in all seasons.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User