Cabin Fever tourney kicks off Grand Lake golf club’s season

Mike Montgomery and By Hanson won division championships in the annual Cabin Fever Golf Fever tournament on June 2, opening the season at the Grand Lake Golf Course.
In the Grand Lake Golf Club’s tourney, Montgomery shot a net 70 to win his division. He edged Dan Pergola and Gary Littlefield, both of whom finished with 71s.
In the gross division, Hanson shot an 82 to defeat Stewart Schwenson, Jonny Miller and Tony Lombard, all tied with 85s.
The Grand Lake men’s golf association plays each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The club added 11 new members this season.
