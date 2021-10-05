‘Cabin Rose’ wins top honor at Peaks ‘n Pines quilting show

“Cabin Rose” by Susan Nixon of Tabernash won Best in Show at this year’s Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Show.

Peaks ‘n Pines Quilt Guild of Grand County announced the winners from the Quilt Show held in July at the Grand Lake Center after attendees voted for Best in Show and for their favorite quilts in each category.

The Best in Show quilt was “Cabin Rose,” a beautiful hand appliqued quilt with intricate designs and quilting, made by Susan Nixon of Tabernash.

The show had in excess of 80 entries along with several demonstration stations. The results for all the quilt categories are as follows:

• Best in Show — “Cabin Rose” by Susan Nixon

• Art Quilts — 1. “Winter Wolf” by Marcia Honer; 2. “Flight Nurse” by Judith Schaffer; 3. “Regatta” by Bambi Statz.

• Large Quilts — 1. “Cabin Rose” by Susan Nixon; 2. “The Magic After Sunset” by Linda Carlson; 3. “A Colorado Celebration” by Connie Walberg.

• Medium Quilts — “Attic Window” by Deb Wehmeyer; 2. “Martha’s Favorite” by Lois Pratt; 3. “About Trout” by Lynn Roginski.

• Small Quilts — “Dance of the Dragonfly” by Clarisse McGowan; “Strollin’ Through Kawuneeche” by Sally Blea; “Enchanted Gardens” by Mary Mulholland.

• 2021 Challenge — 1. “A Grand Winter” by Clarisse McGowan; 2. “Midnight in Grand County” by Marianne Hayes; 3. “All Things Grand” by Jenny Dems.

• Miscellaneous — 1. “Circa 1928 Dresden Plate” by Roxanne Delatte and Linda Carlson; 2. “Frolicking in the Moonlight” by Marcia Honer; 3. “Susan’s T-shirt Quilt” by Susan Nixon.

Two quilts were sold at the show for the benefit of the Peaks ‘n Pines Memorial Scholarship Fund. The guild grants two scholarships each year to high school students that are pursuing further education in the textile/creative arts field.