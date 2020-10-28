Cabin Works to match donations for East Troublesome Fire
Cabin Works, a home maintenance and cleaning service located in Granby, announced it would match donations for the East Troublesome Fire.
On Facebook, the family-owned business said they would match up to $2,500 through the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund. In order to match donations, include Cabin Works in the “How did you hear about the Grand Foundation” field.
“Having lived in the community for over 13 years, we know of its strength to overcome adversity,” the Facebook post read.
Donations can be made at grandfoundation.com/donate.
