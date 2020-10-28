Cabin Works to match donations for East Troublesome Fire | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Cabin Works to match donations for East Troublesome Fire

News News |

Cabin Works is matching up to $2,500 in donations through the Grand Foundation.
Courtesy Cabin Works

Cabin Works, a home maintenance and cleaning service located in Granby, announced it would match donations for the East Troublesome Fire.

On Facebook, the family-owned business said they would match up to $2,500 through the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund. In order to match donations, include Cabin Works in the “How did you hear about the Grand Foundation” field.

“Having lived in the community for over 13 years, we know of its strength to overcome adversity,” the Facebook post read.

Donations can be made at grandfoundation.com/donate.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more