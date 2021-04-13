Callers will need to dial 970 area code starting Oct. 24

Right now, if a Grand County resident wants to make a local call, the 970 area code is not required.

However, beginning Oct. 24, that will no longer be the case. The Federal Communications Center is implementing the change to allow local access to a new three-digit hotline number.

The FCC has adopted 988 as a nationwide number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline starting July 16, 2022. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the line until then.

For 988 to work in the area, 10-digit local dialing must be implemented, including for the 970 area code.

Beginning April 24, callers should begin dialing the three-digit area code along with the seven-digit telephone number for all local calls. If the area code is forgotten, the call will still be completed.

Starting Oct. 24, seven-digit local calls will no longer go through. This change will also apply to local calls in the 719 area code.