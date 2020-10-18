Cameron Peak Fire becomes first in Colorado history to top 200,000 acres
The largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history topped 200,000 acres Sunday, becoming the first known fire in the state to grow that large.
The blaze grew to about 317 square miles, or 203,253 acres, according to fire officials. It is about 62% contained, and firefighters were helped by lower winds and higher humidity Saturday night.
The favorable weather is expected to continue Sunday, but fire officials are still concerned about “significant fire activity” along the unsecured perimeter of the fire, according to a Sunday update.
The fire is mostly unsecured along the east and south perimeters, including a branch of fire that spread east during high winds last week. Crews will work to build containment lines along those areas Sunday, spokesman Dave Stephan said.
“The plan is to build a line all the way across the south edge of the fire while it’s not moving today, and kind of anchor it in that position,” he said.
