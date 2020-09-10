Cameron Peak Fire burns 7,020 acres in Rocky; Trail Ridge Road remains closed

Park snowplow operators work to clear Trail Ridge Road on Wednesday. The road closed over the weekend due to a fire, but remains closed due to snowdrifts following Tuesday's snow storm.

Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned approximately 7,050 acres in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The fire entered Rocky on Saturday and has burned Cascade Creek, Hague Creek and Mummy Pass Creek drainages in steep, thick beetle-killed forests, park officials said in a release.

Trail Ridge Road is closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park. The closure was initially put in place on Sunday due to safety concerns tied to the potential of heavy smoke and low visibility on the high elevation road.

The closure remains in place due to 5 to 6 foot snow drifts on the road from the recent snowstorm, officials said. Park snowplow operators are working to clear the road, but it is unknown when the road will reopen.

Old Fall River Road also remains closed, as do trails in the northeast area of the park including North Fork Trail, Mirror Lake Trail, Colorado River Trail, Red Mountain Trail and Holzwarth Historic Site access beyond the historic site.

The Cameron Peak Fire broke out Aug. 14 and has grown to more than 100,000 acres, making it the fourth largest wildfire in Colorado history. It is 4% contained as of Thursday.

Fire activity is expected to again diminish Thursday due to low temperatures and precipitation.