Cameron Peak Fire gets inch of snow; Trail Ridge Road still closed

The Cameron Peak Fire is easily visible Saturday from a pullout on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Trail Ridge Road remains closed due to the Cameron Peak Fire, which has burned over 102,000 acres near Red Feathers Lake and moved into the northern section of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Overnight Monday, there was some good news with the Cameron Peak Fire receiving an inch of snow. However, the blaze is still only 4% contained and expected to continue burning through October.

Park officials cited Red Flag Warnings issued over the weekend, hot and dry weather conditions and active fire behavior as their primary reasons for closing Trail Ridge Road, which shut down at 3 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until further notice.

The closure on Trail Ridge Road is from Rainbow Curve on the east to Colorado River Trailhead, which is about 10 miles from the west entrance.

Running from Estes Park to Grand Lake, Trail Ridge Road connects the eastern and western sides of Rocky Mountain National Park. It is the highest continuously paved road in the United States. The route climbs to 12,183 feet and is traveled by millions of people every year.

A popular high mountain dirt road at Rocky, Old Fall River Road, was closed Saturday night due to the Cameron Peak Fire and will remain so until further notice.

Additional trail closures include The Chapin Pass Trail off of Old Fall River Road, The North Fork Trail, The North Boundary Trail, and The Stormy Peaks Trail in the northeast area of the park and 16 additional wilderness campsites in these areas.

In a Tuesday morning briefing, crews said they planned to use the day to identify structures and values that will need protecting and begin ensuring those areas are secure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire activity is expected to be minimal over the next few days due to cold temperatures and snow.

The Larimer County Sheriff has issued voluntary evacuations for the Glen Haven Retreat, the town of Glen Haven and Storm Mountain. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area or have health conditions.

In additon to the closures, the fire is creating heavy smoke and falling ash along many cities on the Front Range, sparking concerns for people with respiratory issues and asthma as far east as Greeley.