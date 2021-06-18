Camp for people with disabilities seeks help

Adam’s Camp Colorado, an organization that provides a camp at the YMCA of the Rockies in Grand County for children and adults with disabilities, is looking for some help on a number of upcoming Sundays.

The camp is currently in desperate need of volunteers for its Sunday registrations and welcomes the Grand County community’s involvement. Dates for which the camp needs help include June 20, July 4, July 11, July 25 and Aug. 1. Email Ariana Falco at Ariana@adamscamp.org for more information.