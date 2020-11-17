Campaign to ‘Save Our Season’ launched

“Save Our Season – Stop Our Spread" campaign logo

Courtesy Winter Park and Fraser Chamber

In conjunction with Grand County and several other mountain communities, the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber of Commerce is launching a new “SOS” campaign to ask locals and visitors alike to “Save Our Season – Stop Our Spread.”

The campaign is encouraging people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and help save the winter season in mountain communities. The campaign will run online in social media, in print advertising, as well as across the community in various signage. Other mountain communities, such as Steamboat Springs, are also working on the campaign in hopes of ensuring a cohesive message across the state.

“At this point it is on us — if we don’t do something the State of Colorado could be forced to close ski mountains, causing the collapse of many struggling mountain businesses,” the Winter Park and Fraser Chamber wrote in a news release announcing the campaign. “We have to change our behavior today to quickly reduce COVID transmission.”

According to the chamber, this means following COVID-19 guidelines set by government bodies and health officials, including limiting contact to your family or household unit, wearing a face mask in public places, maintaining your distance and washing hands.