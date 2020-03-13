CANCELATION UPDATE: Snow Mountain Ranch suspends Stampede Race due to coronavirus

The start of the 21K Snow Mountain Stampede Cross-country ski race on Saturday, March 5 at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby.

Photo Courtesy of Stephen Lee |

The following events and activities in Grand County and Colorado have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus:

• The 36th annual Snow Mountain Ranch Stampede Race, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Grand County, has been canceled. Snow Mountain Ranch has said participants will receive full refunds.

• Winter Park Resort remains open for skiing but has updated its cancellation policy to allow people who book a stay directly through the resort until May 10 to seek full refunds on their lodging, lift tickets and lessons with no cancellation fees up to 24 hours prior to their arrival.

• Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that he is ordering the cancellation of large public gatherings in Colorado. Any gatherings over 250 people must be canceled, unless they can successfully ensure 6 feet of distance between parties.

• On Thursday, CHSAA was informed by the University of Denver that the school would no longer be able to host the Class 3A state basketball tournament. With uncertainty at all additional sites, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of all state basketball tournaments in all classes.

• The Rocky Mountain Country Festival scheduled March 13-14 in Keystone has been canceled.

Report event cancelations via email at news@skyhinews.com. This running list will be updated.