Career Fair offers students a chance to meet with 70 businesses and organizations
On May 11, students of West Grand and Middle Park high schools received a head start on their future at the Career Fair, which took place at Middle Park High School.
Sophomore, junior and senior students met with 70 businesses and organizations, from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to Middle Park Health. Students explored careers, found summer jobs or lined up internships.
