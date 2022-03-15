Carver’s bakery becomes Bake Haus 232

Law Thyne, left, rebranded Carver's Bakery into a grab-and-go restaurant called Bake Haus 232. 232 is also the interstate exit number for Grand County.



The owner of Carver’s Eatery and most recently Bake Haus 232, Law Thyne, purchased Carvers 17 years ago.

“Carvers is a 40 year old institution in (Winter Park). I was very proud to become a part of that history. I realized how special Carver’s was to the community. How its roots were here,” he said.

In 2011, Thyne moved Carver’s from what is now Paella’s location to Kings Crossing Center. Carvers is a town staple for breakfast, brunch and lunch. “We still had some homemade breads and stuff, but we didn’t focus on the retail side of our bakery,” Thyne said. Nearly five years after switching locations, Thyne reinstalled Carver’s Bakery next door.

“At that point, I kind of saw this as a concept I wanted to branch out on and have it be its own business. So Bake Haus 232 is the convolution of that,” Thyne said.

Bake Haus 232 opened doors at Cooper Creek Square on December 23, 2021.

“We like numbers,” Thyne said about the opening date for his rebrand of Carver’s Bakery.

Thyne knows Grand County is an outdoor-driven community and wanted to style Bake Haus 232 accordingly.

“We decided to brand ourselves as more of a grab-and-go market. While Carvers can handle (clientele) from a standpoint of you have family in town and you (sit-down dining), Bake Haus 232 has tried to drive the grab-and-go.”

Thyne saw an opportunity to fill a much needed niche that kept an active day rolling. At Bake Haus 232, you can snag a warm breakfast sandwich, burrito, fresh pastry or espresso and jet off to a full day of mountain biking, skiing or hiking.

“We have been very well reviewed here,” Thyne said about moving to Cooper Creek Square. “Our local clientele that followed us for decades has been key to our success. I’ve always pictured our bakery concept becoming its own brand.”

While Thyne’s plan to open a seperate bakery from Carvers has been years in the making, he wanted to find a space that fit a proper bakery’s needs.

“One of the reasons we chose this spot is that the space really fit what we needed to do,” Thyne said.

Bake Haus makes everything from scratch, something the new space accomodates.

At the old location, Carvers had the main kitchen area and Carver’s Bakery was more of a storefront.

“When we moved (to Cooper Creek), one of the advantages of this space was to build out a kitchen that was very functional. All items are made frequently, every couple hours, to keep things fresh.”

While there isn’t any indoor seating available, similar to Carver’s Bakery, Cooper Creek holds a perfect space for an outdoor bistro environment.

“We have realized that at least nine months out of the year, guests can sit outside at patio tables,” Thyne said.

Bake Haus 232 has a massive kitchen and bakery, with a smaller storefront.

“When you’re mass producing bread and cinnamon rolls, to roll out dough, you need a ton of space,” he said.

Fresh baked biscuits, sourdough and multigrain bread from Bakehaus 232.



Thyne says he is able to produce more baked goods now than at his prior location.

“As the town continues to grow, as our customer base continues to grow, we should be able to handle it by having more items and producing more. We needed to prepare ourselves for the next few decades.”

Taking on a new business venture has re-connected Thyne with his creative side.

“Personally, at this point I’ve made over 80,000 cinnamon rolls and bagels,” he said. “The best part of a cinnamon roll is that center bite. So our goal is to make every bite as (good as that) center. We’ve created a recipe that works really well at high altitude.”

When you stop by, you must try their infamous cinnamon rolls.

Holding true to the Carver’s brothers’ history, Thyne has three different starters for baking bread. One starter is specific to sourdough and the others are used for multigrain and white bread. “The main starter is at least 40 years old,” Thyne said.

“That goes back to the original Carvers. My guess is the first starter is (even older).”

The original Carver’s brothers (Jim and Bill) moved to Grand County from Milwaukee–packing starters from their family’s bakery.

Thyne calls Grand County home and wants to keep Bake Haus 232 a staple through all of its new developments. To avoid creating confusion with Carver’s Eatery and Bakery on opposite sides of Winter Park, he decided to change the name.

“Everything that’s old is new again,” Thyne said. “Haus has a huge meaning within ski towns.”

Thyne is a numbers guy. After years of living in the county, he connected the dots that 232 is the exit for Winter Park off of I-70.

“The ski resort is also located at mile marker 232 on Highway 40. Numerically, Winter Park could be 232,” Thyne said.

With the creation of rebranded Bake Haus 232 he plans to be a part of Grand County for decades to come.