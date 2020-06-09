CBI releases identity of homicide victim found in Jackson County

The male body discovered in Jackson County in late May has been identified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation as 42-year-old Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge.

Additional database searches by CBI’s forensic scientists led to the identification. Bryant was discovered at the end of May near Colorado Highway 125 south of Walden in Jackson County.

The investigation into Bryant’s death is being handled by the CBI, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, officials said.

While investigators are not releasing the cause of Bryant’s death, officials added that he is believed to have been the victim of a homicide.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Anyone with information about Bryant should call the CBI tipline at 303-239-4148.