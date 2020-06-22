Updated: CBI says Jackson County homicide victim was murdered in Grand County

Christopher T. Corcorran

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with information from the affidavit for Christopher Corcorran’s arrest.

A Granby man has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the body found last month on Colorado Highway 125 in Jackson County.

Police arrested Christopher T. Corcorran, 33, on Thursday following the investigation into the death of 42-year-old Dustin Bryant of Wheat Ridge. The affidavit for Corcorran’s arrest describes him as the last person to see Bryant alive after the two met in Grand County on May 29.

Bryant’s body was discovered by a passerby on May 30 off Highway 125 near a trailhead. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has gathered evidence Bryant was killed in Grand County before his body was moved to Jackson County.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bryant was found naked with three stab wounds on the left side of his chest. The Larimer County Coroner determined Bryant died from a stab wound to his heart.

In an interview with police, Corcorran said he met Bryant online and admitted to meeting up with Bryant on Cottonwood Pass in Grand County, where they smoked a gram of methamphetamine and had sex in Bryant’s car, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Corcorran told police his vehicle died on the way to a campground on Cottonwood Pass, so he rode the rest of the way in Bryant’s car. After they had sex, Corcorran said he had Bryant drop him off in Hot Sulphur Springs around 11 p.m.

Corcorran told investigators he hasn’t spoken to Bryant since Bryant dropped him off. He also denied there was any physical altercation between the two or that he was involved in Bryant’s death.

According to the affidavit, Corcorran said he called his brother to get a ride to Denver after Bryant dropped him off so that he would have an alibi for his wife, who didn’t approve of his interest in men or drug use.

Corcorran said his brother dropped him in Downieville, where he stayed until the next morning before calling his wife to come get him around 7 or 8 a.m.

The affidavit says Corcorran’s wife confirmed he didn’t come home the night of May 29 and that she picked him up in Downieville the next morning after Corcorran initially said he was in Dumont.

Corcorran’s brother reportedly told police he hadn’t given Corcorran a ride recently but remembered getting a call from him around 11 p.m. asking for a ride home from the Empire area. The affidavit says Corcorran’s brother was in Denver at the time and unable to come get him.

Physical evidence described in the affidavit includes tire tracks from a car or truck found next to Bryant’s body. Clear Creek County police also discovered Bryant’s car in Dumont in disarray with a smashed front window, blood on the seats and stab marks in the upholstery.

Inside the car, investigators found some clothing that Bryant is believed to have been wearing when he was last seen. The keys to Bryant’s car were discarded next to a nearby toolbox that contained several sex toys as well as a health insurance card and checkbook with Corcorran’s name on them.

On June 10, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office reported an abandoned car on Cottonwood Pass with what appeared to be blood on the outside of the driver’s side door.

An officer also observed an insurance card with Corcorran’s name on it, ripped clothing and a sex toy in the car. Upon searching the car, two pieces of bloody clothing and bloody tissue paper were found.

Bryant’s cell phone records show his last message was to Corcorran around 7 p.m. May 29.

Corcorran is being held at the Grand County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court July 1.