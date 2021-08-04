CDOT closes Colorado 125 following more mudslides along thoroughfare
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado Highway 125 in Grand County with no estimated timetable for reopening.
The route was closed throughout the weekend due to heavy rains, flash flooding and mudslides. On Tuesday, more rain led to additional problems and more closures along the route.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has shared videos and photos showing swollen rivers and creeks, water running across the roadway and all kinds of debris from the flash flooding.
On Wednesday morning, the route remained off limits with CDOT officials closing Colorado 125 from mile markers 5.5 to 27 in Grand County.
The weather forecast predicts possible thunderstorms today and Friday before giving way to sunshine this weekend.
