CDOT conducting paving operations on Highway 40 between Berthoud Pass and Winter Park

CDOT road work crews were at work in Grand County in 2017

Lance Maggart / Sky-Hi News |

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews conducted paving operations on US Highway 40 last week (June 6) and will continue this week, according to Elise Thatcher, department spokesperson. Last week paving took place on US 40 at the intersection on the far east side of Winter Park (at the entrance to Winter Park Resort), as well as nearby and at the first switchback of US 40 towards Berthoud Pass, Thatcher said.

Work this week is taking place on US 40 at the switchback as well as just before the top of Berthoud Pass, on the Grand County side of the pass. Paving is taking place across all lanes of traffic, from the white line on one side of the road to the white line on the other side of the road.

Thatcher said motorists can anticipate single-lane, alternating traffic with a pilot car when driving through the work zone. Motorists should plan for 10-minute delays when traveling through the work zone from either side.

“Technically CDOT crews are allowed to hold traffic up to 15 minutes, but we work to keep holds to 10 minutes unless absolutely necessary,” said Thatcher.

“There was a close call last week when a motorist went around a flagger and tried to drive into the work zone against the pilot car and oncoming traffic. Fortunately, our crew was able to stop the motorist, but it was still an example of how dangerous it can be for workers in construction zones. Together we can make sure everyone goes home at the end of the day, and motorists can do their part by taking it slow when driving through the work zone.”

Thatcher added that crews are hoping to be able to use asphalt mix from a hot plant in Fraser. Last week crews had to get asphalt from Silverthorne for part of the week, which required additional travel time and limited the amount of paving they could complete each day. Paving crews laid 1,400 tons last week and hope to do the same this week, Thatcher said.

CDOT asks motorists to observe the following “Slow for the Cone Zone” safety measures when traveling around road workers:



· Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

· Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

· Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

· Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.

· Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

· Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

· Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

· Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

· Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

· Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

· Be patient.