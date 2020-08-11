CDOT construction moves to Winter Park

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on accessible sidewalk ramps along US Highway 40 and Main Street in Winter Park on Monday.

Work will happen in between mile point 228.72 and 232.85 in town, as well as approximately 3.6 miles north of the Winter Park Resort. The impacted intersections will be Kings Crossing Road, High Country Drive, Rosie’s Way, Miller Road, Rendezvous Way, Cooper Creek Way, Vasquez Road, Winter Park Drive, Village Drive, Old Town Road and Lakota Trail.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.

Travelers can expect sidewalk and lane closures in work zones during the day.