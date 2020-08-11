CDOT construction moves to Winter Park
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on accessible sidewalk ramps along US Highway 40 and Main Street in Winter Park on Monday.
Work will happen in between mile point 228.72 and 232.85 in town, as well as approximately 3.6 miles north of the Winter Park Resort. The impacted intersections will be Kings Crossing Road, High Country Drive, Rosie’s Way, Miller Road, Rendezvous Way, Cooper Creek Way, Vasquez Road, Winter Park Drive, Village Drive, Old Town Road and Lakota Trail.
Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.
Travelers can expect sidewalk and lane closures in work zones during the day.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User