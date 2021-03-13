CDOT: Interstate 70 closed at Silverthorne
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 east at Frisco due to safety concerns.
As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, there was no timetable for the interstate to reopen. Much of the mountain corridor and Front Range are under winter storm warnings with heavy snowfall in the forecast. For more, http://511.cotrip.org/LB/viewevent.jsf?sitKey=CARS5-31123.
