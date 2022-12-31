CDOT offers Lyft credits to help Coloradans avoid drunk driving over New Year’s

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will establish a DUI enforcement period over the New Year's weekend.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy image

Over New Year’s weekend, from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, 2023, Coloradans can use the code “NODUISNYE ” in the Lyft app to get a free $10 credit. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s “Nothing Uglier Than a DUI” campaign made 1,500 credits available just for the holiday.

CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will also hold a New Year’s Eve EUI enforcement period from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, 2023. A news release quoted Col. Matthew Packard of the state patrol saying new year’s parties make DUI enforcement vital, although law enforcement still counts on partiers to make safe transportation plans.

Enforcement periods include increased law enforcement presence on roads with sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. Up to Oct. 31, state patrol issued 3,829 DUI citations in Colorado, 53% of which were alcohol-only citations. The recent Holiday Parties enforcement period led to 198 arrests across 73 agencies.

The “Nothing Uglier Than a DUI” campaign, a partnership among CDOT, the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, Lyft and Responsibility.org, has offered $10 Lyft credits with the code “DUISRUGLY” since Dec.1, and users have redeemed over 1,300 of them this month.

The Sawaya Law Firm also plans to encourage Coloradans not to drive under the influence over the holiday by covering the cost of a cab, Uber or Lyft ride home. Riders can send a receipt to the firm for reimbursement of a portion or all the ride.

Elsewhere in the state, the McDivitt Law Firm will provide free cab rides home to people in Colorado Springs and Pueblo through local cab services. The Regional Transportation District’s “Coors’ Zero Fares” program features fare-free rides in the district’s service area.