CDOT snowplow driver offers a glimpse behind the wheel
New COtrip feature lets users track truck with their favorite name, like Snowtorious B.I.G.
The Denver Post
A new tool lets users track Colorado Department of Transportation snowplows and the crews that use them to clear roads for safe travels during winter storms.
The online COtrip map, which already gave users highway information from around the state, including camera images, construction information, electronic signs, road conditions and road closures, is now tracking CDOT snowplows in real-time.
It’s the first season that the public is able to track snowplow locations and work areas on the map, and it includes the plows’ names, such as Darth Blader, Snowtorious B.I.G., and Eisenplower, which were submitted and voted on by Colorado kids from across the state in 2021.
Read the full story at DenverPost.com.
