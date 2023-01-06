CDOT snowplow driver offers a glimpse behind the wheel 

Colorado Department of Transportation highway maintenance crew leader Joe Duarte drives the “Darth Blader” snow plow on Dec. 1. A new feature of the COtrip map lets users track plows’ location and work areas in real-time.

Andy Cross/The Denver Post

A new tool lets users track Colorado Department of Transportation snowplows and the crews that use them to clear roads for safe travels during winter storms.

The online COtrip map , which already gave users highway information from around the state, including camera images, construction information, electronic signs, road conditions and road closures, is now tracking CDOT snowplows in real-time.

It’s the first season that the public is able to track snowplow locations and work areas on the map, and it includes the plows’ names , such as Darth Blader, Snowtorious B.I.G., and Eisenplower, which were submitted and voted on by Colorado kids from across the state in 2021.

Read the full story at DenverPost.com .