CDOT starts week-long seatbelt enforcement Sunday
The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are kicking off a week-long seatbelt enforcement period on Sunday, as part of the Click It or Ticket It campaign.
Last year, law enforcement gave out 775 citations for not wearing a seatbelt during the enforcement period.
Colorado’s statewide seatbelt usage is 88%, lower than the national average of 90%. The five counties with the lowest seatbelt usage are Moffat (71%), Cheyenne (74%), Pueblo (80%), Delta (81%) and Weld (81%).
In 2019, almost 200 people died in car wrecks while not wearing a seatbelt, which is more than half of all vehicle deaths last year.
Drivers and passengers not wearing a seatbelt can be fined $65 or more and, for children who are not properly restrained, parents and caregivers could get a minimum of an $82 fine.
