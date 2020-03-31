CDOT suspends Bustang and Outrider service statewide
The Colorado Department of Transportation has suspended its Bustang and Outrider bus services between cities throughout the state.
The suspension is meant to reduce intercity travel and will last through at least April 11 as officials continue to reevaluate the situation and receive new gubernatorial orders.
“We must do everything we can right now to limit the spread of COVID-19,” CDOT’s Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a release. “Minimizing travel between communities is one important piece of our fight against this virus, and so we are suspending our intercity bus service.”
CDOT is urging would-be travelers to stay at home whenever possible.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.