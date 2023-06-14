CDOT to begin crack sealing work in Grand and Jackson counties

CDOT will begin crack sealing work mid-July on U.S. Highway 40 near Kremmling. Drivers should expect delays and reduced speed limits.

Byron Hetzler/Sky-Hi News file photo

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin crack sealing project work on June 13. According to a news release from CDOT, the work will take place on U.S. Highway 40 near Kremmling, and Colorado Highway 14 near Walden in Jackson County.

Crack sealing work on Highway 14 will begin June 13 near mile point 34 and will end near the top of Cameron Pass at mile point 66. Crews will then move operations to U.S. 40 in Grand County. They will begin work 20 miles north of Kremmling to the intersection of Colorado Highway 134, from mile point 165 to 178. CDOT expects work to begin in mid-July in Grand County.

Daytime work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon. There will be no work over holiday weekends. Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes during working hours. The speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph in work zones.

CDOT expects crack sealing work in all areas to be complete by September 22.

“Crack sealing is a cost-effective, preventive maintenance procedure and sealing in a timely manner is one of the most effective ways to maintain the quality and integrity of the road pavement, therefore, extending the life of the pavement,” CDOT stated in the news release.