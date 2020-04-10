CDOT to replace traffic signals in Kremmling, Granby on US 40

CDOT will begin work Monday on two traffic signals along US Highway 40 in Kremmling and Granby.

Courtesy CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon begin a traffic signal replacement project on US Highway 40 in Kremmling and Granby.

With contract partner Casper Electric, the project will be at US 40 and Sixth Street in Kremmling and at US 40 and First Street in Granby. Work begins Monday, and the project is expected to be complete by October.

The project is meant to improve safety at the intersections by adding new vehicle detection systems to improve real time traffic monitoring, according to CDOT. Crews will also install 14 Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps.

Additional work includes the removal and installation of new traffic signal equipment, signal poles, mast arms, signing and striping.

Motorists can expect shoulder and right lane closures. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more, http://www.codot.gov/projects/us40-trafficsignalupgrades/.