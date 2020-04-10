CDOT to replace traffic signals in Kremmling, Granby on US 40
The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon begin a traffic signal replacement project on US Highway 40 in Kremmling and Granby.
With contract partner Casper Electric, the project will be at US 40 and Sixth Street in Kremmling and at US 40 and First Street in Granby. Work begins Monday, and the project is expected to be complete by October.
The project is meant to improve safety at the intersections by adding new vehicle detection systems to improve real time traffic monitoring, according to CDOT. Crews will also install 14 Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps.
Additional work includes the removal and installation of new traffic signal equipment, signal poles, mast arms, signing and striping.
Support Local Journalism
Motorists can expect shoulder and right lane closures. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more, http://www.codot.gov/projects/us40-trafficsignalupgrades/.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.