UPDATE: US 40 between Kremmling, Steamboat reopens following Tuesday crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened the route following a road closure at mile marker 165 on US Highway 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs on Tuesday.
According to CDOT, the highway was closed in both directions shortly after 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle went down an embankment on the highway.
