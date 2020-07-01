CDOT warns travelers of heavy traffic on holiday weekend

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects significantly increased traffic on the roadways this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday, which marks the start of high traffic season.

In an effort to minimize impacts to traffic, CDOT construction projects will be on hold beginning Thursday until Monday at the earliest.

According to CDOT, Independence Day traditionally marks the start of the high traffic season, with summer tourism hitting its peak over the next six to seven weeks.

For example, CDOT data found the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels saw a total of 245,110 trips in both directions from July 3, 2019, to July 7, 2019.

While Independence Pass is open for the season, Mount Evans Highway remains closed to motor vehicles.

Support Local Journalism Donate



CDOT encouraged drivers to follow posted speed limits, watch for bikers and motorcycles and avoid distracted or impaired driving. The department also advocated travelers be aware of COVID-19 restrictions in the area they are visiting, wear masks and social distance.

Travelers can check road conditions at COTrip.org.