CDOT warns travelers of heavy traffic on holiday weekend
The Colorado Department of Transportation expects significantly increased traffic on the roadways this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday, which marks the start of high traffic season.
In an effort to minimize impacts to traffic, CDOT construction projects will be on hold beginning Thursday until Monday at the earliest.
According to CDOT, Independence Day traditionally marks the start of the high traffic season, with summer tourism hitting its peak over the next six to seven weeks.
For example, CDOT data found the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels saw a total of 245,110 trips in both directions from July 3, 2019, to July 7, 2019.
While Independence Pass is open for the season, Mount Evans Highway remains closed to motor vehicles.
Support Local Journalism
CDOT encouraged drivers to follow posted speed limits, watch for bikers and motorcycles and avoid distracted or impaired driving. The department also advocated travelers be aware of COVID-19 restrictions in the area they are visiting, wear masks and social distance.
Travelers can check road conditions at COTrip.org.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User