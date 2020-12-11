CDOT wraps up work on US 34
The Colorado Department of Transportation and Elam Construction have finished the resurfacing project on US Highway 34 north of Granby.
Crews on the project overcome challenges presented by COVID-19 and the East Troublesome Fire to complete the project, which focused on installing a 2.5 inch hot mix asphalt overlay and guardrail that will meet new safety requirements.
Work happened on two roads near town — US 34 from mile markers 0-15 and US Highway 40 from mileposts 210.9-211.25.
The addition will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, while creating a smoother surface and eliminating ruts and road damage, CDOT said. The new guardrail is 31 inches high instead of 27 to help vehicles remain on the road more effectively. Crews also completed shoulder work, milling and striping.
