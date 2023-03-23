Celebrate Colorado Beef Month

March is Colorado Beef Month. The month recognizes the state's cattle producers, who contribute nutritionally and economically.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

March is the third annual Colorado Beef Month, a celebration of the state’s cattle producers. In Grand County, cattle graze in fields from Kremmling, to Grand Lake, to Tabernash.

Some ranches only have a few cattle, while others run large herds. Each of these operations contribute to Colorado’s agriculture production, the second-largest economic sector in the state.

“Grand County was founded on agriculture and it continues to be a prominent industry in the county,” said Katlin Miller, the secretary of the Middle Park Stockgrowers. “Now more than ever, it’s important to support our local ranches and producers, and the ag industry in general. We encourage shopping locally and supporting 4-Hers at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo.”

In Grand County, the Kremmling Mercantile celebrated local beef production on March 17, offering customers free hamburgers. Grand County celebrates Meat-In Day on March 18, to support agricultural producers.

According to USDA 2017 census , there are 290 farms operating in Grand County, with animal sales totaling over $11 million. Grand County is also known as the “Dude Ranch Capital of the USA”, and is home to a number of guest ranches that run cattle, including C Lazy U Ranch, Latigo Ranch, and Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort & Spa.

“It’s amazing to see the turn out for community events during Beef Month gatherings,” Colorado Beef Council Chair John Scanga stated in a news release. “Not only do they celebrate their local culture, but they also have barbecues and almost each one raises an amazing amount of money for local charities and causes – it’s amazing.”

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association says that half of the state is made of up of farms and ranches. Cattle production is Colorado’s number one agricultural commodity, with 2.7 million head of cattle being raised in every county.

According to the US Department of Agriculture , Colorado ranked 20th in the top producing agricultural states in 2021, thanks to 39,000 farms. In 2021, cattle and calves also totaled over $4 billion of the state’s cash receipts.

The Middle Park Stockgrowers Association has 60 members in Grand and Summit County. To learn more about the local Stockgrowers Association, please email mpstockgrowers@gmail.com .