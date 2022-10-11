Celebrate community members during Gratitude for Grand

Is there a community member or organization you’d like to recognize for their contributions to making Grand County a better place? Wednesday, Oct. 12, is your last day to celebrate this person by giving them a “High Five for Health.” This opportunity is thanks to Grand County Rural Health Network’s 3rd Annual Gratitude for Grand: Give a High Five for Health.

Gratitude for Grand took place this year from Oct. 6-12. Each donation made to Grand County Rural Health Network allows the donator to publicly recognize an outstanding person or business with a high five. Donations help the network provide access, resources and support for community members, improving their physical and mental wellbeing.

“To give a high five is such a great opportunity to show gratitude for someone who makes a difference in your life, while donating to the Grand County Rural Health Network,” said Jen Fanning, executive director of the network. “So far this year, the people who have received high fives have said that it truly made their day! We love this fundraiser because it shares positivity in the community, which ultimately contributes to everyone’s mental health.”

Some recent high five recipients include: Autumn Bishop from Autumn’s Nest and The Bowerbird’s Den, Brent Quinn from Fraser Valley Housing, Betsy Kendrick Glavin from Main Street Thrift Store, and Kevin Flanagan from Service Go LLC.

A person can donate as little as $5 to give a high five. According to the network, donation amounts can go a long way:

$300 supports three mental health therapy visits

$600 supports at least three well-child exams

$1,000 supports a full intake with a patient navigator, assessing barriers to health and available resources and care options

$1,500 supports at least three ACHES dental vouchers

$2,500 supports approximately one month of health coverage guide services

$5,000 contributes to the local behavioral health systems change initiative

In July, the Health Network’s board of directors awarded an individual who is dedicated to putting the health of the community first despite many obstacles. The 2022 recipient of the Award for Excellence in Health Service is Tess Riley from Grand County Library District. Riley was recognized during the Gratitude for Grand kick-off event on Oct. 5.

For more information on Gratitude for Grand or to give a High Five before the event ends on Oct. 12, please visit GCRuralhealth.org/highfive .