Celebrate National EMS Week with Grand County EMS

May 21-27 is National EMS Week, which celebrates first responders and EMS staff members. Pictured left to right: Grand County EMS Chief Robert Good, U.S. Rep. Neguse, Lieutenant Logan Price, EMT Blake Shannon, Captain Erica Mentzer and paramedic Collette Palmquist, during a meeting with the congressman in April 2023.

Grand County EMS/Courtesy photo

Those who work at Grand County EMS are at the front lines for every emergency. Whenever and wherever community members need help – from an accident in their homes to an avalanche in the backcountry – EMS responds to the scene, providing life-saving services. May 21-27 is the 49th annual National EMS Week, which recognizes EMS personnel for helping community members in crisis.

This year’s theme is “EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins,” and is presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians in partnership with the National Associations of Emergency Medical Technicians. Together, these organizations lead annual EMS Week activities.

Grand County EMS provides emergency care 24/7/365, thanks to dedication from 41 staff members. They tirelessly train to respond when the time comes to enter the field. There are four EMS stations, which are located in Fraser, Granby, Grand Lake and Kremmling, to ensure the health and safety of community members across Grand County.

“In my years here, I have grown as a healthcare provider and as a person thanks to the unconditional support by coworkers who have become family,”paramedic Rebecca Toro wrote about her experience as a local first responder. “GCEMS (Grand County EMS) is unique in so many ways, and for that, I love it so much!”.

Grand County EMS personnel also participate in community service projects. Workers unload donations they collected for a food drive at Mountain Family Center.

Eli Pace/Courtesy Photo

What first responders say is the best part about working for Grand County EMS:

Captain Erik Campbell – The location, community, service and providing more unique service than some other EMS services.

Nadine Kentfield, office staff – The coworkers that I work with and helping patients with account needs.

Cordie Stieve, billing manager – The amazing people that I work with, getting to serve our community and never knowing what excitement each day is going to bring.

Assistant Chief Austin Wingate – Working with a team of passionate people who want to do their best.

Heather Manthe, office staff – The coworkers that I work with are so inviting and helpful and the amazing mountain living.

Tammy Russell, EMT intermediate – Taking care of the community.

Captain Erica Mentzer – Working with amazing people in the beautiful mountains.

Captain Audrey Jennings – There is always a potential to make a difference in someone’s life.

Samuel Norman, paramedic – The people are kind and the views are unmatched, and it’s a peaceful place to be.

Daniel Shisler, EMT – The people you work with, everyone looks out for one another and take a great moment of pride in what they do for this county.

Lieutenant Dustin Sanchez – The patient care.

Lieutenant Logan Price – The beauty of this place. I have lived in Colorado my whole life and do not know of a place that has the views we do here.

Shannon McGill, paramedic – The community, and they are amazing.

Andrew Smyth, EMT – The family atmosphere that everyone I work with brings in with them.

Patrick Wagner, EMT – The people I get to work with and the help.

Joanne Tennant, paramedic –The awesome mountain views.

Taylor Griffith, paramedic – Working in a rural environment.

Stephanie Chou, EMT – The people I work with.

Sierra Smith, EMT – The constant opportunity to learn in the field and at the station.

Stephen Rubenstein, EMT – My coworkers.

Alexis Raigoza, paramedic – Because I get to work with critical care medicine.

Blake Shannon, EMT – Being able to serve the community and the scenery.

Rebecca Toro, paramedic – Its individuality. Grand County EMS is a small but mighty agency providing an impressive level of care in an austere, though breathtaking, environment. Our chiefs and captains work tirelessly to get us the best equipment and education so that we may grow as providers and deliver the best possible care to our community, who we love so dearly.

Pepper (Cordie Stieve’s dog) – The treats and patrol.

Beau (Heather Manthe’s dog) – Being the door greeter, learning the rules and starting in the EMS world.

Grand County EMS makes a stop at Law Day on May 9 in Hot Sulphur Springs to teach children about their live-saving duties.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

National EMS Week was first authorized by President Gerald Ford in 1974 to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our communities.

To learn more visit EMSweek.org.