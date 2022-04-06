Celebrate National Library Week April 3-9

National Library Week is April 3-9 and the Grand County Library District (GCLD) is here to teach you about our libraries and invite you to visit one of our locations to read, research, rest or relax.

Did you know that libraries play a critical role in the happiness of Americans? Communities that spend more money on libraries, parks and highways are shown to support the well-being of community members. There are 6,607 public libraries in the U.S., and we have five in Grand County. Read on for interesting facts about libraries.

Libraries strengthen local economies.

Need help completing online government forms? Access to public computers during the pandemic was key in our community to help people access government resources. GCLD offers programs that assist individuals applying for jobs, creating resumes and preparing for interviews. “Discover Your Dream Job!” at Fraser Valley Library on April 23 may be just what you need. Participants will meet with career coach Bex Drake with Colorado Workforce.

Libraries create healthier communities.

Libraries, working with local entities, offer assistance finding health insurance and evaluating health information. Patrons can make an appointment with a Certified Health Coverage Guide from GC Rural Health on April 27 at Granby Library. Librarians can help make connections to local health community resources or research a health issue. iPads are also available in the libraries for patrons who might need to attend telehealth meetings.

Fitness opportunities are on the rise at GCLD. Perhaps you enjoyed a snowshoe hike with our Juniper branch manager in Grand Lake. Love to hike and explore Grand County? Watch for our new Granby Library Hiking Club, beginning in May.

Libraries are the place for lifelong learning.

Book clubs, homework assistance and summer reading programs are a few examples of how libraries promote literacy and encourage lifelong learning. Have some questions? Need homework help? Every Thursday during the afterschool club at Juniper Library, staff are ready to help. Tutoring sessions are also on tap at Kremmling Library on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

GCLD’s summer reading program runs June 1 – July 31. Oceans of Possibilities promises fun for the entire family and activities for all ages. Events will commence in the libraries as well as out in the community. Our kick-off presentation, “Pirate Dogs of the Sea,” will feature Denise Gard and her therapy dogs, Joey & Kira, performing June 15-16.

Library access equals opportunity.

Public libraries offer access to the internet and free Wi-Fi. GCLD’s Wi-Fi is available from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Librarians are happy to help with technology questions, and staff are available to provide instruction on basic Internet skills. Need a little bit more time? Call Granby Library at 970-887-2149 to set up an appointment.

Public libraries offer access to eBooks. GCLD had more than 57,000 eBooks available at the end of 2021 through Libby, with even more available with hoopla. Find these resources at http://www.gcld.org under the eBooks and Learning Tools tab.

GCLD’s mission is “Linking people to boundless opportunities,” and we are always here to help!