Library corner: Celebrate National Library Week with us

This year’s National Library Week theme is “Find the library at your place.”

Each year, National Library Week (this year April 19-25) is a time to celebrate the contributions of the nation’s libraries and library workers, as well as to promote library use and support. This year’s theme is “Find the library at your place,” highlighting how even in the midst of a global pandemic, libraries are still here for you by offering online services and digital programs.

At Grand County Library District (GCLD), the COVID-19 crisis has certainly changed our work and forced us to evolve in order to still meet the needs of the community. We’re thrilled that we have a variety of online resources that are free for GCLD patrons. OverDrive and Libby offer eBooks and audiobooks for download. Kanopy has movies and classes that you can watch. With Rosetta Stone, you can learn a new language. And Creativebug has craft classes that will keep you and your children busy for hours. (Don’t have a library card or your card has expired? Send an email to cardsignup@gcld.org and we will get you setup with a temporary number.)

For those who miss coming to the library for programs, we’re currently offering digital programs for all ages. For the young ones, we have Digital Storytimes happening six times per week. For kids still in school, we have Drop Everything and Listen! where “James and the Giant Peach” is being read aloud, as well as Digital Afterschool Fun. And for adults, our regular book clubs have moved online, and we’re hosting Tips and Tricks for Adult Writers with new tips every week. You can even call us just to say hi.

Finally, in order to support our community’s mental health during this difficult time of social isolation, Grand County Public Health has determined that the ability to checkout materials from GCLD is an essential service. GCLD now allows the checkout of physical library materials at the Granby Library via the drive thru window only. This service is offered every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 2-5 p.m.

While National Library Week looks different than we planned, we want to assure everyone that we’re here to support you. Make sure to keep an eye on our website this week, as well as follow us on Facebook for some fun posts as we still find ways to celebrate. Also tune into 88.3 KFFR this week to hear messages about why people appreciate our libraries. If you want to participate, call 970-616-4700 to record a message, answering the question, “What do you appreciate most about your library?” and your response will be aired throughout the week.

For information on all of our online resources, digital programs, and how to checkout materials from the Granby Library collection, visit our website at http://www.gcld.org.