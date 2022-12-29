Celebrate the New Year laughing at Grand Lake’s Comedy Night

Comedian David Rodriguez of Comedy Works in Denver will bring laughs to the Historic Grand Lake Community House on New Year's Eve, 2022.

RE/MAX Resorts of Grand County/Courtesy Photo

Straight from the Comedy Works in Denver, David Rodriquez and Derrick Stroup will bring laughs for New Year’s Eve at the Historic Grand Lake Community House. The one night only event on Dec. 30 offers two shows, one at 5:30 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before each show.

First up will be Derrick Stroup , one of America’s rising stars in stand-up comedy. Derrick is an Alabama native, a stand-up comedian and not your average slow-talking Southerner. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he locks people in with his detailed stories and over the top energy. Chasing his dreams of stand-up comedy, Derrick moved to Denver, Colorado in 2015 and has never looked back. Since then, he has become a regular at several clubs in the state and the country.

Derrick regularly goes on the road with John Crist and Josh Blue — he even won one of the biggest comedy contests in the country in 2019 at the world-famous Comedy Works in Denver. Derrick also recently shot his Dry Bar Comedy Stand Up special, which will be released in 2022.

Second up will be David Rodriguez . In 2015, Rodriguez burst onto the Colorado comedy scene by winning Denver Comedy Works’ prestigious New Faces Competition (previous winners include Adam Cayton-Holland and Josh Blue). In 2016, he proved it was no fluke by taking first place in the Stand-up Showdown at the Denver Improv. Then in 2017, he won the Comedy Works’ Funny Final Four.

Audiences of all ages and backgrounds respond to his vibrant comedic style, which is a mix of animated storytelling and insights into being a responsible young parent living in a generation where growing up is generally frowned upon.

This annual New Year’s event in downtown Grand Lake is hosted by the Grand Arts Council, a nonprofit promoting the arts. Tickets are available at GrandArtsCouncil.com or at the RE/MAX office in Grand Lake at 728 Grand Ave. Tickets are $25 per person, with general seating. Both shows are rated PG-13 and alcohol will be served. Water and soda will be also available. Email grand.arts.council@gmail.com for more information about the show.