Birth for River Antonio Mendoza
River Antonio Mendoza
Robert Mendoza and Kaitlyn Giesch would like to announce the birth of their son, River Antonio Mendoza! River was born on December 10th, 2020 at 2:40am, and wieghed in at a whopping 8lbs 5oz. His Welo, Wela, Gigi, Pops, and Great Grandmother Gaga are so excited about the arrival of the newest member to their amazing families and we couldn’t be happier to introduce him to our great mountain community!
