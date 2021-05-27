 Graduation for Ethan Ruttenberg | SkyHiNews.com
Graduation for Ethan Ruttenberg

Graduation

Ethan Ruttenberg

Congratulations on punting your way out of Middle Park HS. We are so proud of you and excited to watch you take on your next challenge playing for Concordia University-Chicago.

Love, Mom, Dad and Grandma

Celebrations
