Graduation for Mason Chamberlin
Mason Chamberlin
May 29, 2021
MPHS Class of 2021
From a Steamboat baby born in a blizzard to a Middle Park High School graduate in a mask, and on to sunny Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Construction Management major… and everything in between… we love you, are proud of you, and are looking forward to what your future may bring.
