 Graduation for Mason Chamberlin | SkyHiNews.com
Graduation for Mason Chamberlin

News News |

Graduation

Mason Chamberlin

May 29, 2021

MPHS Class of 2021

From a Steamboat baby born in a blizzard to a Middle Park High School graduate in a mask, and on to sunny Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Construction Management major… and everything in between… we love you, are proud of you, and are looking forward to what your future may bring.

Celebrations
