Graduation for Tucker Minear
Tucker Minear
May 29, 2021
Congratulations Tucker after 4 long years of growing, changing, and overcoming impossibly tough times you have made it to the turning point in your life. You have memories that will forever be with you but you have a bright future awaiting your greatness. You have pushed yourself to succeed in a world that seems to make it impossible at times. We are so very proud of the young man you have become and are eagerly awaiting to see the grown man you become in your years ahead. Remember things in life aren’t given to you they are earned and require hard work with dedication to achieve.
