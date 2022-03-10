Happy Birthday for Millie Keim
You are invited to join us to celebrate Millie Keim’s 90th Birthday on March 12, 2022 at the Extention Hall 210 S 11th Street, Kremmling ,CO. 1p.m. – 4p.m. Cake, coffee and punch will be served. Please plan to join us. Contact Diana 719-207-0750
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User