Special Event for Ron Williams
Ron Williams
November 7, 2021
Local Retiree is running the New York Marathon
Local retiree Ron Williams is running in the New York Marathon this November 7th. He is running on his daughter’s team as a fund raiser for cancer research. His daughter has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and takes medication every 3 weeks in order to stay alive. 100 % of all money raised goes to cancer research. Ron is 74 and this is going to be his last marathon so any donation will be very much appreciated. Thank you in advance. My donation site is
