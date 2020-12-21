Celestial event not seen since 1226 happening this month with amazing conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn
They are already visible near each other shortly after sunset, and will appear to grow closer until Dec. 21 when Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s moons will be visible through a telescope
Something unseen on Earth for nearly eight centuries is unfolding right before our eyes in the night sky, with the main event set to occur in two weeks, on the Winter Solstice.
The two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, already can be seen cozying up to each other in the southwestern sky shortly after sunset, appearing closer every night. That will continue until Dec. 21, when they will appear closer together from the perspective of Earth than at any time since 1226.
There was a similar convergence (or “great conjunction”) in 1623, but that one was obscured by the sun.
Because this one will occur at night, it will be the best observable conjunction since the one in 1226, according to John Keller, a planetary scientist and director of the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Conjunctions of Jupiter and Saturn occur every 20 years or so, but not like this.
