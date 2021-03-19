Leading public lands subcommittee, US House Rep. Neguse sets efforts on wildfire mitigation, conservation corps.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse meet at the Coon Hill trailhead on the west side of the Eisenhower Tunnel in Dillon on Sept. 4, 2020, to discuss the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The first African-American to head the US House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forest and Public Lands, Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado is crafting an agenda aimed at the nation’s parks, forests and public lands. Also at the forefront, Neguse says, he wants to tackle western wildfires.

With the unveiling of a new plan for “Restoring Our Lands and Communities,” the 36-year-old congressman is set to chair his first subcommittee hearing next week.

At its core, Neguse says the plan would invest in the outdoor recreation economy and prioritize science-based wildfire mitigation, while also strengthening natural resources workforce through a reimagined 21st Century Conservation Corps.

According to Neguse’s office, a discussion about the 21st Century Conservation Corps, or what the congressman calls “a historic investment in the natural resources workforce,” is one of the pieces he’s putting together as the chair.

“I’m eager to get to work as Chair … delivering results for the people of Colorado and the Rocky Mountain West as we work to restore our lands and our communities and build a brighter future,” Neguse said in a statement.

Colorado’s 2nd District includes Grand County, which sits as the western entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, along with Front Range communities like Boulder and Fort Collins and mountain towns Estes Park and Vail.

Detailing his plans, Neguse continued by referencing all the localized work that went into the CORE Act, as he promised to continue on that track with the subcommittee.

According to Neguse’s office, he will also soon launch a public lands listening tour across Colorado, hoping to hear about people’s priorities for conservation, wildfire mitigation and investments in the outdoor recreation industry.