Fall from Keystone chairlift results in no critical injuries

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A snowboarder suffered injuries after falling from the Montezuma Express chairlift at Keystone Resort on Thursday, Nov. 13, according to the resort.

Sarah McClear, the communications manager for Keystone Resort, wrote in an email that a 27-year-old male snowboarder fell off the Montezuma Express chairlift Nov. 13. Keystone Ski Patrol responded to the incident, and the man was transported to the Keystone Medical Center facility, McClear wrote.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a chairlift fall at Keystone Resort around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, according to Lt. Mike Schilling.

Schilling said the snowboarder’s injuries are not suspected to be life-threatening.

Schilling said Sheriff’s Office deputies respond to falls at ski resorts out of an “abundance of caution,” but once they confirm the situation is not life-threatening, the responsibility for investigating the incident passes on to the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board.

Lee Rasizer, a public information officer for the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, wrote in an email that the fall occurred on the Montezuma Express chairlift. Rasizer wrote that the resort’s investigation is ongoing, and the board is awaiting more information.

This story was orginally published in Summit Daily .