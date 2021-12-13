Charges dismissed after Fraser break-in

All charges against a man who was accused of breaking into a Fraser home and fighting a resident have been dropped.

Jack P. Abraham, 30, was arrested in September after a Fraser resident told police Abraham had walked into his home without permission, yelling and fighting with him.

According to Abraham’s arrest affidavit, Abraham left the house when his partner began having a seizure and he carried her to his car while the resident called 911.

On Dec.6, 14th Judicial District Chief Deputy Attorney Kathryn Dowdell motioned to dismiss the case and Grand County Court Judge Nicholas Catanzarite approved it.

Dowdell said the victim in the case agreed with the dismissal.

Abraham was originally charged with felony burglary, assault, resisting arrest and obstruction charges.