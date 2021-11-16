Charges dismissed against man accused of assault, trespassing

The Grand County District Court has dismissed a case against a man who was charged with assault and criminal trespassing, along with violating public health orders, in April 2020.

The case against Christopher Gunn, 44, stemmed from allegations that he got into a fist fight after being advised he needed to isolate. The case was dismissed in August, vacating a jury trial that was set after Gunn pleaded not guilty. A protection order from the alleged incident was also dismissed.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Dowdell, the prosecution found Gunn’s case did not have a reasonable probability of being proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trail, including having to disprove justifications like self-defense. Therefore, the prosecution decided not to move forward.

“In the instant case, the direct and circumstantial evidence, including the credibility of witnesses, made the case unproveable beyond a reasonable doubt after new evidence was brought to light,” Dowdell said in a statement.

The case was prolonged by COVID-19 protocols and Gunn’s failure to appear in court on multiple occasions over the last year and a half. Gunn said that it all has caused him a lot of grief and that the incident was incorrectly reported.

“Over the last year I have been turned down from multiple jobs and places to live because of these charges (that) were falsely called against me,” Gunn said.

Officers responded to a physical altercation at a Kremmling hotel on April 1, 2020, between Gunn and a 55-year-old man over an apparent insult toward a woman. Gunn allegedly then didn’t leave when asked to do so.

Gunn describes the incident differently. He said he was defending a young woman and trying to have a constructive conversation with the 55-year-old man. He said he had no intention of starting a fight, and that the situation elevated into a physical confrontation.

All charges related to this case have been dismissed against Gunn, including violating a public health order. He said he hopes that the dismissal will help clear his name.

“Throughout this whole thing, I was nothing but honest and doing the right thing,” he said. “Since these charges were filed and (the Sky-Hi News) article came out, I have lost a lot of friends (and) have had serious financial trouble … I felt like a lot of people turned their back on me because they thought that I was actually guilty of this.”