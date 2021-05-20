Charges dropped following defendant’s death

Wagner



A man who was facing drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Grand County in April has died.

Summit County Coroner Regan Wood confirmed Tuesday that Tyler Wagner, 36, died on May 14. Wood is waiting on toxicology reports to confirm a cause of death.

On Tuesday, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office dropped all the charges against Wagner, which included possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, speeding and not providing insurance.

Wagner was arrested April 5 after failing field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. Police also allegedly found Wagner in possession of Xanax, Adderall and psilocybin.

The court will dismiss the case once an official death certificate is filed.