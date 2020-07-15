Library Corner: Check Out a Colorado State Parks Backpack at GCLD

Consider checking out a Colorado State Parks backpack from the Grand County Library District.

Courtesy GCLD

The Grand County Library District may seem small in comparison to city libraries, but we sure pack in a mighty wonderful collection, equaling and even outshining some with bigger buildings, more patrons and more money.

Beyond books, magazines, and DVDs, GCLD has a diverse array of materials to offer our patrons. Musical instruments, many donated by the Grand County Blues Society, DVD players, a Karaoke machine, caregiver kits, children’s book bag kits, tennis rackets, online materials, a great variety of programs, Access Grand passes, and Check Out State Parks Program backpacks excite both staff and library card holders.

Since the Fourth of July has been celebrated, you may feel more comfortable venturing outside without casts of thousands. Use your library card to check out any of our nine Check Out Colorado State Parks Program backpacks provided by the Department of Colorado State Parks and Wildlife for a week and connect with the beauty of our state. You’ll remember why you love it here and why so many people from around the world have Colorado on their must-visit wish list.

The program was started to encourage Colorado residents of all ages to discover and explore our 42 state parks. Getting to engage in healthy, fun activities with various educational materials provided for free is a gift from the partnership of Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado State Library. The adventure backpacks include a state park pass, which allows one carload of visitors for free. You also get a guidebook to the parks, list of activity ideas, binoculars, fishing instructions, wildflower guide and more.

With about 300 backpacks available across the state, there were 7,692 checkouts last year. Of the several hundred who completed a survey about their experience with the program, 99% recommended the program, 86% agreed they learned more about nature, and 94% agreed that the program changed their view about what libraries have to offer.

“We are seniors on a fixed income. This pass was wonderful to allow us to visit this park and its trails! Thanks! A great experience. Thanks for contributing to us in a special way!” This is just one of the quotes used to highlight the positive perspectives regarding those who have used the Check Out State Parks Program backpacks.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife website is a must read before you finalize your plans to visit a state park during COVID-19. Visit CPW.state.co.us for updates, what to expect, answers to commonly asked questions, especially regarding camping, and other vital information. Colorado Parks and Wildlife “reminds anglers, hunters and all other outdoor recreationists that it is your responsibility to research and understand the specific guidance, ordinances and restrictions in place for any planned local recreation – know before you go.”

To place a hold on a Check Out Colorado State Parks backpack, a ukulele, or any other materials from our catalog, please visit http://www.gcld.org. Enjoy all that GCLD has to offer.