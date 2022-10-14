Chiles for chilly weather
With chilly days come spicy eats, thanks to High Plains Farms. Last weekend, High Plains brought green chili roasting to Grand County from their farm in Penrose, west of Pueblo. On Oct. 8, High Plains roasted at Autumn’s Nest in Fraser, then on Oct. 9, they brought flavor to The Bowerbird’s Den in Granby.
Customers could purchase High Plains’ authentic Pueblo chiles and the more mild Anaheim chiles. Pueblos are a chile variety that is grown in the area around Pueblo, in southeastern Colorado, which boasts dry, sunny summer days, rich soils and clean water for optimal growing conditions.
Autumn Bishop, owner of Autumn’s Nest and The Bowerbird’s Den, said the chiles sold out quickly. High Plains plans to return for another round of roasting soon.
